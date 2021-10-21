Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 302,558 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.04% of Sonos worth $396,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Sonos by 73.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sonos by 52.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth $99,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,920. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SONO. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

