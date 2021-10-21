Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 98,877 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.12% of Insight Enterprises worth $387,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

In related news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NSIT opened at $94.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

