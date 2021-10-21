Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 382,610 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.21% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $406,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average is $54.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

