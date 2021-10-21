Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 901,410 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.84% of Rent-A-Center worth $417,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth about $106,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.16. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

