Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,690,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.54% of Korn Ferry worth $412,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Korn Ferry by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,379,000 after purchasing an additional 528,257 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,126,000 after purchasing an additional 374,501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 175,122 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,237,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Korn Ferry by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 604,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,708,000 after purchasing an additional 87,546 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KFY stock opened at $73.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.77. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

