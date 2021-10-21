Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.30% of National Vision worth $387,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 24,429 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 813,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after buying an additional 304,338 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.73.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

