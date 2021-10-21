Vanguard Group Inc. Has $402.56 Million Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,644,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 205,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.45% of Air Lease worth $402,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,973 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Air Lease by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Air Lease by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,898,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,208,000 after purchasing an additional 51,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

AL stock opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $491.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

AL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

