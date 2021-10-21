Vanguard Group Inc. Has $415.10 Million Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,008,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.08% of Portland General Electric worth $415,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 284,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after buying an additional 71,345 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,110,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,206,000 after buying an additional 147,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

POR stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on POR shares. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

