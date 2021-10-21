Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.29% of Medifast worth $407,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,931,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,929,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MED. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:MED opened at $198.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.83 and its 200 day moving average is $253.22. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.59 and a 12 month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Medifast’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

In other news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 142 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 765 shares in the company, valued at $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

