Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.76% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $416,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,175,000 after buying an additional 40,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,841,000 after buying an additional 186,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,812,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 651,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,297,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,585,000 after buying an additional 73,894 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Shares of AIT opened at $98.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.61 and a 1 year high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.94.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

