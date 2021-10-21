Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 113,407 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,496,201 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.19% of First Hawaiian worth $410,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $29.49 on Thursday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

