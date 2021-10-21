Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 12,810 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.61% of WD-40 worth $407,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in WD-40 by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

WDFC stock opened at $209.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

