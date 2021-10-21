Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.88% of Helmerich & Payne worth $382,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 138.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HP opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.27.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

