Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,721,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.68% of Southwest Gas worth $378,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

SWX opened at $67.35 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

