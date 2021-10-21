Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 86,020 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,645,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 86,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.02% of Sensient Technologies worth $402,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,036 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,017,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 16,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE SXT opened at $95.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $64.22 and a 12-month high of $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.