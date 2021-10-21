Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Boosted by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 8.4% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $53,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 1,116,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after buying an additional 578,848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,068,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,959,000 after buying an additional 391,897 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 448,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,575,000 after purchasing an additional 328,247 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $306.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $309.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

