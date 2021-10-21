Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Hits New 52-Week High at $212.64

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $212.64 and last traded at $212.57, with a volume of 4971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.19.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,991,000 after purchasing an additional 843,500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20,245.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 733,090 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,851,000 after buying an additional 497,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29,472.4% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after buying an additional 405,835 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

