Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after buying an additional 43,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $251.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $251.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

