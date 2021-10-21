Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $122,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $229.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $155.15 and a one year high of $229.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.