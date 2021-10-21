Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Increased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $229.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $155.15 and a 12-month high of $229.99.

