Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $234.74

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $234.74 and last traded at $234.59, with a volume of 62382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.17.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

