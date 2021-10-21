Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 228.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $234.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $165.02 and a 1 year high of $234.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

