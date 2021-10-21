Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lifted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.5% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $52,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 124.2% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $234.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $165.02 and a 52 week high of $234.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.