Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Wind River Trust Co

Wind River Trust Co decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 23.5% of Wind River Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wind River Trust Co owned 0.27% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $64,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,930,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,061,000 after buying an additional 478,860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,488,000 after buying an additional 322,991 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,848.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 235,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 635,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,820,000 after buying an additional 179,315 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,503. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.43. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.