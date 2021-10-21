Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Captrust Financial Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.29% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $237,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,666,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,341 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.67. 24,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,951. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $143.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

