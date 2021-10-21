Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Raised by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $45,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,666,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,312,000 after buying an additional 74,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $143.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $143.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

