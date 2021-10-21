Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 595,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,282 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $81,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $10,666,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,312,000 after buying an additional 74,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $143.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $143.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

