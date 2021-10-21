Vanilla Network (VNLA) Trading 22.9% Lower This Week

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $35,116.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for $8.84 or 0.00014104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00069222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00072470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00102552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,667.25 or 0.99932044 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.88 or 0.06517123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00022501 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 803,913 coins and its circulating supply is 658,698 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

