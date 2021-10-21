VAULT Price Reaches $7.02 on Major Exchanges (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for about $7.02 or 0.00010810 BTC on popular exchanges. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $1,914.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00067731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00071752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00103062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,800.59 or 0.99769633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,208.00 or 0.06478815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00022483 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,514 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

