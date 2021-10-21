Vega Protocol Trading Down 7.9% This Week (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.81 or 0.00023717 BTC on popular exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $29.84 million and $7.44 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00045701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00099319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.18 or 0.00192494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol (VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 2,015,255 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

