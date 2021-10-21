Veles (VLS) Market Capitalization Reaches $76,233.84

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Veles has a total market cap of $76,233.84 and $87.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can now be bought for $0.0591 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Veles has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,983.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.62 or 0.06493169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.79 or 0.00315627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.50 or 0.00996296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00089901 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.69 or 0.00415483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.26 or 0.00273497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00263906 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,620 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

