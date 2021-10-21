Venus (XVS) Price Hits $32.06 on Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Venus has a total market capitalization of $363.96 million and approximately $31.25 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $32.06 or 0.00050713 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,275.78 or 1.00100112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00055480 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 133.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.58 or 0.00679573 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,654 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.