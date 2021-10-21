Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Financial Analysis

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veracyte and Viridian Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte 1 1 8 0 2.70 Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Veracyte presently has a consensus target price of $53.44, suggesting a potential upside of 15.06%. Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.69%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Veracyte.

Risk & Volatility

Veracyte has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Veracyte and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte -40.06% -4.05% -3.81% Viridian Therapeutics N/A -1,934.14% -62.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Veracyte shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veracyte and Viridian Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte $117.48 million 28.01 -$34.91 million ($0.66) -70.38 Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 151.11 -$110.71 million ($11.49) -1.44

Veracyte has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Veracyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viridian Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viridian Therapeutics beats Veracyte on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H. Anderson and Y. Douglas Dolginow on August 15, 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

