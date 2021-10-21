VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $644,040.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $644,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $614,160.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $642,630.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00.

VRSN stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,324. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.73 and its 200-day moving average is $217.71.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,996,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 106,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in VeriSign by 381.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

