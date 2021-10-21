VeriSign (VRSN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect VeriSign to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect VeriSign to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $214.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.73 and a 200 day moving average of $217.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total value of $643,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,103,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $134,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,052 shares of company stock worth $4,920,722. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VeriSign stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of VeriSign worth $87,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

