Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Federated Hermes Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,060,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 35,731 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.9% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.22% of Verizon Communications worth $507,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,763,660. The company has a market cap of $221.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.24%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

