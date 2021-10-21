Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Increased by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,199 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.24%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

