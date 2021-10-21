Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VZ. Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

Shares of VZ opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.06. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $221.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

