Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.50 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $31.44 million and $302,857.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000798 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,213.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.26 or 0.06476907 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.10 or 0.00314961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.67 or 0.00994521 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00090175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.51 or 0.00413702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.00273032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.24 or 0.00262986 BTC.

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,310,797 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

