VG Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGLS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VG Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGLS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,299,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VGLS opened at $0.00 on Thursday. VG Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About VG Life Sciences
