Viacoin (VIA) Price Reaches $0.26

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, Viacoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $60,536.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.21 or 0.00314810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000507 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

