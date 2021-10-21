VIBE (VIBE) Trading Up 31.1% Over Last Week

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $20,612.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00103525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.72 or 0.00194140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.