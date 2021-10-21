Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,018.39

Victoria plc (LON:VCP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,018.39 ($13.31) and traded as low as GBX 1,016 ($13.27). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 1,035 ($13.52), with a volume of 180,010 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VCP. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price target on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,014.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,018.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 450.00.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

