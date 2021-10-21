VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Share Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $65.88

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.88 and traded as high as $67.50. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $67.44, with a volume of 48,053 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

