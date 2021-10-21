Vidulum (VDL) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $308,866.37 and $995.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003599 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

