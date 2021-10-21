Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Holdings Raised by Price Michael F

Price Michael F lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 520.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,034 shares during the quarter. Price Michael F owned about 2.11% of Viemed Healthcare worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMD shares. TheStreet cut Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.81. 252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,363. The company has a market cap of $231.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

