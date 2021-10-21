VIG Price Hits $0.0012 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $123.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIG has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VIG

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,458,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

