Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €109.00 by Barclays

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €109.00 ($128.24) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s previous close.

DG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Vinci in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Vinci in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($115.88) target price on Vinci in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €104.81 ($123.31).

Vinci stock opened at €91.47 ($107.61) on Thursday. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a one year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €90.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €91.20.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

