Vinci’s (VCISY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VCISY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vinci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of Vinci stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.64. 75,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. Vinci has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.