Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Shares Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,820 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.36% of Vine Energy worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at about $519,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at about $3,416,000. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vine Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at about $714,000.

Vine Energy stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.61. 1,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,475. Vine Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $97.66 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

VEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vine Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vine Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

